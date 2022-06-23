Skip to main content

All 53: LT Ikem Ekwonu Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

A closer look at Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

LT Ikem Ekwonu

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 320

College: North Carolina State

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: 16 starts, 1 receiving touchdown (yes, a TD)

Depth Chart Projection: Starting LT

There has been some talk on the outside about possibly playing Ekwonu at left guard for his rookie year, but all indications inside the building point toward him staying at left tackle. They understand that he will have some bumps and bruises along the way, but they feel like even as a rookie, he will be significantly better than any option they had at the position a year ago.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

It may have just been offseason workouts in shorts and helmets but Ekwonu already has the look of a franchise left tackle. The way he carries himself and goes about his work is something you don't normally see from a rookie. The coaching staff and others on the offensive line have had nothing but great things to say about him. In one way or another, they've all talked about his violent, physical nature and how he has become a "tone-setter" up front.

