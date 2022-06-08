All 53: QB Matt Corral Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

QB Matt Corral

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 205

College: OIe Miss

NFL Stats: N/A

Projected 2022 Stats: 72/118 (61%) 904 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs

Depth Chart Projection: Third-string/backup

Although I would peg Corral as the backup, I'm not sure what the coaching staff will do. Matt Rhule loves P.J. Walker and continues to show him praise by talking about his 2-0 record as a starting quarterback for the Panthers. We may see Walker enter the pre-season as the backup and Corral as the third-stringer, but the two will likely trade places before the start of the season.

As much as fans would like for Corral to be ready to start in Week 1, it's just not realistic. To be honest, he might not have a chance to take over as the starter in the first month or so of the season. There's a lot for Corral to learn and I don't expect it to be a smooth transition to the NFL.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

As a third-round pick, there won't be any concerns for Corral of making the final 53-man cut - at least not as a rookie. If he struggles to develop into someone who could push for the starting job, he could find himself in a similar situation to that of Will Grier who was waived heading into year three. However, it's too early for any of that kind of talk.

