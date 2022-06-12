All 53: RB Chuba Hubbard Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

RB Chuba Hubbard

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 201

College: Oklahoma State

NFL Stats: 172 carries, 612 yards, 5 TDs | 25 receptions, 174 yards, 1 TD

Projected 2022 Stats: 84 carries, 322 yards, 3 TDs | 26 receptions, 170 yards, 1 TD

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

It remains a mystery how the Panthers will split up the touches between Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman. I imagine they will both have a fair amount of opportunities until one starts to take over the No. 2 RB role. Hubbard is more elusive and is a closer style of running back to McCaffrey than Foreman who will be used in short-yardage situations.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Hubbard's role could decrease in 2022, especially with Christian McCaffrey healthy. That said, he did a fine job filling in as the starter a year ago and proved that he was worth that fourth round selection. He still needs to improve his contact balance and picking up blitzes, but he won't be thrown into situations he's not ready for in 2022 given the other options in the room.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.