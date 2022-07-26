All 53: S Jeremy Chinn Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

S Jeremy Chinn

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 220

College: Southern Illinois

NFL Stats: 224 tackles, 10 QB hits, 8 TFLs, 10 PBUs, 2 INTs, 2 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries

Projected 2022 Stats: 111 tackles, 7 QB hits, 2, sacks, 6 PBUs, 2 INTs

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Jeremy Chinn has been rock solid through the first two years of his career but the addition of Xavier Woods in the back end should set up Chinn for his best season yet. He hasn't had that type of veteran presence back there with him, so having an elite communicator in Woods will allow Chinn to play more freely within the defense. Not to mention, sticking at safety for a second straight year and now getting to work with Steve Wilks will benefit him greatly.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock



I think it's safe to say that the Panthers got an absolute steal in in the second round a couple of drafts back with the selection of Jeremy Chinn. He has quickly developed into one of the best safeties in the league and is going to be a cornerstone for this defense for years to come.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.