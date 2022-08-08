Skip to main content

All 53: S Myles Hartsfield Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers safety Myles Hartsfield.

S Myles Hartsfield

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 210

College: Ole Miss

NFL Stats: 59 tackles, 5 PBUs, 3 TFLs

Projected 2022 Stats: 51 tackles, 5 PBUs, 1 INT

Depth Chart Projection: Rotational safety/nickel

Myles Harstfield has had a really strong camp. Defensively, I don't believe there has been any individual who has helped their case more than Hartsfield has. He's moved around a bunch and haas played a fair amount of nickel lately with the Panthers being down a few guys. Head coach Matt Rhule said that if needed, he could line up at corner as well thanks to his athleticism. He's made plays all over the place in Spartanburg and if he can translate to the regular season, the Panthers' secondary will be even stronger because of it.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Before training camp, I wouldn't have considered Myles Hartsfield a lock to make the roster. Nothing against him, it's just that the team has a lot of bodies back there and it would have been hard to view him as such just a few weeks back. As good as he's looked through two weeks, I feel very confident calling him a lock now.

