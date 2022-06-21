All 53: TE Tommy Tremble Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

TE Tommy Tremble

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 250

College: Notre Dame

NFL Stats: 20 receptions, 180 yards, 1 TDs

Projected 2022 Stats: 28 receptions, 241 yards, 2 TDs

Depth Chart Projection: No. 2/Eventual starter

This is the year before Tremble truly takes off. Learning a new offense for the second time in as many years is going to provide its challenges. He will grow as a receiving threat, but I'm expecting 2023 to be the year where he really takes that next step and becomes a possible No. 3 target for whoever is at quarterback.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Ben McAdoo likes his tight ends and it's a position he's used heavily in previous offenses. I wouldn't be shocked if Tremble posts bigger numbers than I projected, but he'll do some fun stuff with them as well including the jet sweeps that they did with him a year ago. If he turns into a reliable receiving target, he'll become one of the more complete young tight ends in the league.

