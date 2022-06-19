Skip to main content

All 53: WR Andre Roberts Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers wide receiver Andre Roberts.

WR Andre Roberts

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 195

College: The Citadel

NFL Stats: 262 receptions, 3,079 yards, 15 TDs | 215 punt returns, 1,862 yards, 3 TDs | 258 kick returns, 6,716 yards, 3 TDs

Projected 2022 Stats: 2 receptions, 11 yards | 24 punt returns, 206 yards | 33 kick returns, 831 yards, 1 TD

Depth Chart Projection: Returner/depth receiver

Alex Erickson did an okay job as the team's punt returner last year but served more as a security blanket than an actual weapon at returner. Roberts has been returning kicks and punts really since he entered the league and has been one of the better returners in the game. Improving on special teams was a clear emphasis for the Panthers this offseason and Roberts alone will make a difference.

53-Man Roster Status: Likely a lock

I highly doubt the Panthers will find a better option at punt/kick returner. He has had some success as a receiver in his past so it's not like he's totally incapable of being a receiver.

