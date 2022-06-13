All 53: WR DJ Moore Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role
WR DJ Moore
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 210
College: Maryland
NFL Stats: 301 receptions, 4,313 yards, 14 TDs
Projected 2022 Stats: 101 receptions, 1,215 yards, 8 TDs
Depth Chart Projection: No. 1
In my opinion, DJ Moore is one of the best wide receivers in the entire National Football League. Sure, he doesn't have the touchdowns to account for it but he's had subpar quarterback play since he entered the league. If it weren't for that, Moore would be widely viewed as a top-eight or so receiver.
Sam Darnold returns at quarterback for Carolina and although that may not be a good thing for the Panthers, it won't be a terrible thing for DJ Moore considering how much he leaned on him in 2021. With a much improved offensive line, I expect Darnold to have a slightly better year which means more opportunities for Moore.
Mark it down now. This will be DJ Moore's best season yet and it will result in a Pro Bowl selection.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
