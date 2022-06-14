All 53: WR Robbie Anderson Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

WR Robby Anderson

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 190

College: Temple

NFL Stats: 355 receptions, 4,674 yards, 28 TDs

Projected 2022 Stats: 58 receptions, 568 yards, 3 TDs

Depth Chart Projection: No. 2

In 2020, the Panthers made the Jets look really bad when Robbie Anderson went from just a deep ball threat to a well-rounded receiver that caught 95 passes for over 1,000 yards. Unfortunately, that success didn't carry over into 2021 as he saw those numbers nearly cut in half. Was the 2020 season just an anomaly for Anderson or was it the poor quarterback play/lack of targets from Sam Darnold? I think it's a little bit of both. I don't see Anderson as a perennial 1,000-yard receiver, but I also believe he's much better than what he showed a year ago.

53-Man Roster Status: Semi-lock

Given that he tweeted a few days ago that he is considering retirement, I can't go all-in here and say he will 100% without a doubt be on the roster come training camp. He's already publicly stated that he doesn't want Baker Mayfield in Carolina but the team is still in trade negotiations to land the Cleveland QB. If a trade is made, that could be enough for Anderson to either want out or retire.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.