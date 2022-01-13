Skip to main content

Analysts Around the NFL Rip Rhule for Comments on Passing on Rashawn Slater

Thursday morning, Carolina Panthers head coach joined "The Mac Attack" on WFNZ Radio in Charlotte and was asked a myriad of questions. One response, however, raised the eyebrows of a lot of folks in the NFL media. 

Rhule was asked about the decision to pass on offensive tackle Rashawn Slater for cornerback Jaycee Horn with the 8th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

"That was a hard decision," Rhule said. "Rashawn hadn't played the year before, he wasn't ideal tackle size. There was a lot of questions if he was a guard or tackle and the same thing with Alijah Vera-Tucker and it was really are you going to take a guy who's a guard at this number? I've had a chance to go back and watch Rashawn and he's playing with a really mobile quarterback, he's a really good player. I think if Jaycee would have played this whole year, I think if you back to that Saints game, I mean he was dominant. Had he played the whole year I think people would be really excited Jaycee. But we both know the issues are the issues when you lose games then everyone is going to be frustrated."

Shortly after the interview, many former NFL players and those in NFL media took to Twitter to voice their confusion with the above respone.

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17412945_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Analysts Around the NFL Rip Rhule for Comments on Passing on Rashawn Slater

22 seconds ago
USATSI_17479880_168388579_lowres
GM Report

It Doesn't Appear the Panthers Will Move On from Sam Darnold

22 hours ago
Untitled design (57)
GM Report

Should Panthers Dump Matt Rhule for Brian Flores?

22 hours ago
USATSI_17412984_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Is There Still a Chance Cam Newton Returns to the Panthers in 2022?

Jan 11, 2022
USATSI_17480564_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Panthers Fire Three Assistant Coaches

Jan 11, 2022
zoom_1
GM Report

WATCH: Sam Darnold Exit Interview

Jan 10, 2022
zoom_5
GM Report

WATCH: Haason Reddick Exit Interview

Jan 10, 2022
zoom_0
GM Report

WATCH: Donte Jackson Exit Interview

Jan 10, 2022