Analysts Around the NFL Rip Rhule for Comments on Passing on Rashawn Slater

Thursday morning, Carolina Panthers head coach joined "The Mac Attack" on WFNZ Radio in Charlotte and was asked a myriad of questions. One response, however, raised the eyebrows of a lot of folks in the NFL media.

Rhule was asked about the decision to pass on offensive tackle Rashawn Slater for cornerback Jaycee Horn with the 8th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"That was a hard decision," Rhule said. "Rashawn hadn't played the year before, he wasn't ideal tackle size. There was a lot of questions if he was a guard or tackle and the same thing with Alijah Vera-Tucker and it was really are you going to take a guy who's a guard at this number? I've had a chance to go back and watch Rashawn and he's playing with a really mobile quarterback, he's a really good player. I think if Jaycee would have played this whole year, I think if you back to that Saints game, I mean he was dominant. Had he played the whole year I think people would be really excited Jaycee. But we both know the issues are the issues when you lose games then everyone is going to be frustrated."

Shortly after the interview, many former NFL players and those in NFL media took to Twitter to voice their confusion with the above respone.

