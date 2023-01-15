NFC South Rival Requests Permission to Interview Al Holcomb

Will Al Holcomb be going up against the Panthers in the future?

Alongside Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers' interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb's future with the organization is uncertain. Many suspect that if Wilks does get the Panthers' head coaching job, Holcomb would likely stay on staff to run the defense.

That said, other opportunities will arise for not only Wilks but Holcomb as well. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Atlanta Falcons have requested permission to speak with Holcomb about its defensive coordinator vacancy.

The Falcons are scanning the coaching carousel for a young defensive coordinator after 73-year-old Dean Pees announced his retirement earlier in the week.

Holcomb knows this division well, obviously, and did a fantastic job of calling the shots during Carolina's turnaround that had them on the cusp of the playoffs.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.