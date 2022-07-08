Skip to main content

Baker Mayfield Passes Physical, Finalizing Trade to Panthers

Carolina officially has a new quarterback.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield arrived in Charlotte Thursday morning and went through his physical this afternoon. According to a league source, Mayfield has passed the physical which officially completes the trade with the Cleveland Browns. 

The Panthers sent a 2024 conditional fifth round pick to Cleveland in exchange for the former No. 1 pick. For the deal to even happen, Mayfield agreed to shave off $3.5 million from his 2022 salary which means the Panthers will only have to pay him $5 million this upcoming season. Cleveland will be paying him $10.5 million.

Mayfield underwent successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in January. The injury caused him to miss three games, but it could have been more had he not chose to play through the injury. He finished the 2021 season throwing for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. 

