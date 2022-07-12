Baker Mayfield Reveals Which Number He Will Wear with Panthers

There was a lot of serious football talk with new Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield Tuesday afternoon as he met with the local Charlotte media for the first time. However, there was some not so serious talk as well and the fifth-year quarterback even broke a couple pieces of news.

Unfortunately, we won't be getting a new Progressive commercial showing Baker moving out of his FirstEnergy Stadium and into Bank of America Stadium. It would have been the perfect ending to his time in Cleveland and even Mayfield tabbed it as a "missed opportunity".

On a more football related note, he also revealed that he will indeed be wearing No. 6 with the Panthers. All Pro punter Johnny Hekker signed with the Panthers earlier this offseason and was able to receive the No. 6 jersey after QB PJ Walker switched to No. 11. However, his time in that jersey didn't last long as he was more than happy to allow Mayfield to take it.

"I guess it's time to break the news," Mayfield said. "I made a deal in my own negotiating with Johnny. Obviously, when it comes to a four-time All-Pro you have to ask for permission and he was willing to make that sacrifice. He's a guy that's got a chip on his shoulder as well. You know, undrafted free agent that spent his whole career with the Rams and now he's got a chip on his shoulder. But I've had fun getting to know him over the phone. He seems like a great guy and a great leader."

Baker also went in on why he has always worn No. 6 despite it not being the number he wanted to be back in his college days.

"You know, six is special to me. Not because it was ever my favorite number. It was the number I was given as a walk-on at Texas Tech and when I transferred, people at Oklahoma thought it was my favorite number, so they just gave it to me again. And so it's just stuck with me. To me, it kind of symbolizes my story and I truly enjoy being able to represent that. It's something special to me now, but at first it was not. I'm thankful for Johnny being reasonable and giving up his number for such a veteran of that many years."

