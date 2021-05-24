BREAKING: Bank of America Stadium to be at Full Capacity for 2021

The fans will be welcomed back to take in Panthers football this season.

Carolina Panthers team president Tom Glick held an in-person press conference outside of Bank of America Stadium Monday afternoon in Charlotte and told reporters that the stadium will open at full capacity for the 2021 season.

Guidelines include:

- Masks are not required. Masks are optional and available to any fans who want them.

- Proof of vaccination is not required to attend.

- The stadium will not have separate sections for vaccinated or unvaccinated attendees. Temperature checks are not required.

- The stadium will continue to have enhanced cleaning, including the use of disinfecting robots.

- Hand sanitizer will be readily available throughout the stadium.

- Mobile ticketing will remain to help fans enter the stadium more efficiently.

Panthers 2021 home games:

8/21 vs Ravens (pre-season)

8/27 vs Steelers (pre-season)

9/12 vs Jets

9/19 vs Saints

10/10 vs Eagles

10/17 vs Vikings

11/7 vs Patriots

11/21 vs Football Team

12/12 vs Falcons

12/26 vs Buccaneers

