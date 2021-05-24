BREAKING: Bank of America Stadium to be at Full Capacity for 2021
Carolina Panthers team president Tom Glick held an in-person press conference outside of Bank of America Stadium Monday afternoon in Charlotte and told reporters that the stadium will open at full capacity for the 2021 season.
Guidelines include:
- Masks are not required. Masks are optional and available to any fans who want them.
- Proof of vaccination is not required to attend.
- The stadium will not have separate sections for vaccinated or unvaccinated attendees. Temperature checks are not required.
- The stadium will continue to have enhanced cleaning, including the use of disinfecting robots.
- Hand sanitizer will be readily available throughout the stadium.
- Mobile ticketing will remain to help fans enter the stadium more efficiently.
Panthers 2021 home games:
8/21 vs Ravens (pre-season)
8/27 vs Steelers (pre-season)
9/12 vs Jets
9/19 vs Saints
10/10 vs Eagles
10/17 vs Vikings
11/7 vs Patriots
11/21 vs Football Team
12/12 vs Falcons
12/26 vs Buccaneers
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.