BREAKING: Bank of America Stadium to be at Full Capacity for 2021

The fans will be welcomed back to take in Panthers football this season.
Author:
Publish date:

Carolina Panthers team president Tom Glick held an in-person press conference outside of Bank of America Stadium Monday afternoon in Charlotte and told reporters that the stadium will open at full capacity for the 2021 season.

Guidelines include:

- Masks are not required. Masks are optional and available to any fans who want them.

- Proof of vaccination is not required to attend.

- The stadium will not have separate sections for vaccinated or unvaccinated attendees. Temperature checks are not required.

- The stadium will continue to have enhanced cleaning, including the use of disinfecting robots.

- Hand sanitizer will be readily available throughout the stadium.

- Mobile ticketing will remain to help fans enter the stadium more efficiently.

Panthers 2021 home games:

8/21 vs Ravens (pre-season)

8/27 vs Steelers (pre-season)

9/12 vs Jets

9/19 vs Saints

10/10 vs Eagles

10/17 vs Vikings

11/7 vs Patriots

11/21 vs Football Team

12/12 vs Falcons

12/26 vs Buccaneers

