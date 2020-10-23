Behind Enemy Lines with Kyle T. Mosley of the Saints News Network

Each and every single week, we will take a full dive into the Panthers' opponent by getting insight from many talented beat writers and publishers around the Sports Illustrated network. This week, we bring on Kyle T. Mosley of the Saints News Network to help us breakdown the New Orleans Saints. Enjoy!

Strengths/weaknesses of offense



"New Orleans' offensive strengths have usually been either Drew Brees or the offensive line. In 2020, it's the running backs. Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray have quietly been the tandem helping the Saints to their 3 wins.

"It may come as a shock, but play-calling inconsistency has been the weakness on offense. Coach Payton admitted after the first two games that he had to improve in this area. In the last two double-digit comebacks against the Lions and Chargers, the play-calling got better in the second half of those contests."

Strengths/weaknesses of defense

"The defensive front line is their best unit. The Saints linemen have depth with Jordan, Hendrickson, and Davenport on the edges while the interior of Onyemata, Tuttle, Brown, Roach (rookie), and Rankins patrol and control the middle.

"The weakness exists in the secondary, primarily the safeties. Malcolm Jenkins was brought back to the team to give this unit stability. Unfortunately, the safeties haven't been consistent and missed assignments in the first five games. Malcolm Jenkins, M. Williams, P.J. Williams, D.J. Swearinger, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson must perform better after the bye week versus Carolina. The defensive backfield could be an area where the Saints could consider a trade if necessary."

3 players folks don't know about but should

1. Malcolm Roach, rookie Defensive Tackle

2. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Defensive Back/Nickel Corner

3. Marquez Callaway, rookie Wide Receiver

Keys to win

1. Saints need to establish the game's tempo with the rushing attack with Kamara and Murray.

2. Convert on third down.

3. Get Emmanuel Sanders and Jared Cook involved in the offense early.

4. Take shots downfield.

5. Create turnovers.

6. Protect Drew Brees.

Prediction

Saints 37, Panthers 24

