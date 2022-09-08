Ben McAdoo Talks Challenges for Ekwonu, Shenault's Progress, Baker's 'Revenge Game' + More

Baker Mayfield playing former team

"Baker's a pro. He's been in the league a while now. He's gone through a lot in the league and he's gone through a lot in the college game. Conversations with Baker is just let's just focus on the particulars of preparing to play a game. We all understand this is a professional environment, not a personal environment. We'll attack it that way and he's been tremendous during the week."

Problems Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney present

"They play a lot of wide-nine techniques. They get up the field. They do a tremendous job of getting after the quarterback. They'll play in the defense and then they'll get creative at times. They're two of the best you'll see in the game and we certainly have to factor that into the way we play. It's not just passing the football, they factor into the run game as well. They're really good players."

Preparing Ickey Ekwonu for Garrett/Clowney

"Obviously it's going to be a challenge for Ickey whether it's Myles or Mr. Clowney. But he's got to be ready to go block them by himself but at the same point in time he's not out there by himself, right? It takes a team. It takes a good plan to put him in position to be successful. We drafted him for a reason. We have a lot of confidence in him as a player."

Bad weather in the forecast

"In my opinion, you always have to be ready for the elements. But weathermen, it's a good thing they're always right, you know what I mean? But I think you have to put a plan together to go win the game and beat the opponent on the surface that you're going to play them. And I think you have to have an offense that can be able to adjust to conditions when they do happen and we have that type of offense here. When Sunday comes around, rain or shine, we'll have a plan in place."

How many receivers will be in the rotation

"That's a good question. We have a lot of guys that I'm very confident in. I don't want to give anything away at this point in time. That's a better question for coach."

Laviska Shenault's progress in learning the offense

"He's learning, it's a lot to learn. There are some things that he's heard in the past that have helped him. He's working early and he's working late at studying. He's got a lot of guys helping him whether that's guys in the locker room, quarterbacks in the locker room, coaches. He's immersed himself in it. He's studying it hard. He's working through it."

