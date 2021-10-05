Betting Odds for Panthers vs Eagles

The Panthers are expected to get back on track following their first loss of the 2021 season.

The Carolina Panthers (3-1) are set to return home to Charlotte this Sunday to play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3).

After getting gashed for 245 yards on the ground by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, the Panthers will get a bit of an easier challenge against Philly's rushing attack. QB Jalen Hurts leads the team in rushing yards (226) and is 2nd on the team in carries (34) just three behind lead-back Miles Sanders who has 37 rushing attempts.

This is a matchup that seems to favor the Panthers and the oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook would tend to agree, making Carolina a four-point favorite. The total for the game currently sits at 44.5

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

The Panthers are 3-1 ATS this season.

The UNDER has hit in three of Carolina's four games.

The Panthers are 2-0 ATS at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of the last 7 Panthers games.

Carolina is 5-10 SU in their last 15 games.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES TRENDS

The Eagles are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games.

The Eagles are 0-2 ATS on the road.

Eagles are 1-6 SU in their last 7 games.

Both the UNDER and OVER have hit twice this year in Philadelphia's games.

Philadelphia is 1-3 ATS this season.

