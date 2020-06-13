Boom or Bust: Yetur Gross-Matos

With the first of their two second round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

After seeing all four starters exit the organization this offseason, GM Marty Hurney knew he had to address the defensive line. With Kawann Short expected to return to full health, the Panthers sured up the interior by drafting Auburn's Derrick Brown in the first round. The next thing for Hurney to do was to get a pure pass rusher and someone who can live in the opponent's backfield. That's exactly what you get with Yetur Gross-Matos.

Over the last two years in Happy Valley, Gross-Matos was responsible for 34.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks in just 24 games. That means he was averaging roughly 1.4 tackles for loss and .7 sacks per game -pretty insane numbers.

The Panthers have long awaited for the next Julius Peppers to come along and although it would be unfair to mention Gross-Matos' name alongside Peppers, there is reason behind the hype. He has such raw power and strength and still has parts of his game that need to be developed. He's not a true three down guy in the NFL just yet, but it could happen sooner than later.

I'm expecting Gross-Matos to come in and compete right away for a starting gig, but I believe that Stephen Weatherly, who signed a free agent deal with Carolina this offseason, will be the likely candidate to start week one. Gross-Matos will be in the rotation and could play his way into more playing time by being an efficient pass rusher on third downs or obvious passing situations.

When you watch his tape, there's just so much to like about him. He's not necessarily fast, but he's quick and yes, there's a difference. He can get off the line of scrimmage in a quick manner and his hands go from the ground up to the lineman so quickly that he has an immediate advantage. When you have quick and strong hands, you're probably going to carve out a nice career in the league and that's what I expect from Gross-Matos.

Do you think Yetur Gross-Matos will be a boom or a bust? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

