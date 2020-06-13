AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Boom or Bust: Yetur Gross-Matos

Schuyler Callihan

With the first of their two second round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

After seeing all four starters exit the organization this offseason, GM Marty Hurney knew he had to address the defensive line. With Kawann Short expected to return to full health, the Panthers sured up the interior by drafting Auburn's Derrick Brown in the first round. The next thing for Hurney to do was to get a pure pass rusher and someone who can live in the opponent's backfield. That's exactly what you get with Yetur Gross-Matos.

Over the last two years in Happy Valley, Gross-Matos was responsible for 34.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks in just 24 games. That means he was averaging roughly 1.4 tackles for loss and .7 sacks per game -pretty insane numbers.

The Panthers have long awaited for the next Julius Peppers to come along and although it would be unfair to mention Gross-Matos' name alongside Peppers, there is reason behind the hype. He has such raw power and strength and still has parts of his game that need to be developed. He's not a true three down guy in the NFL just yet, but it could happen sooner than later.

I'm expecting Gross-Matos to come in and compete right away for a starting gig, but I believe that Stephen Weatherly, who signed a free agent deal with Carolina this offseason, will be the likely candidate to start week one. Gross-Matos will be in the rotation and could play his way into more playing time by being an efficient pass rusher on third downs or obvious passing situations.

When you watch his tape, there's just so much to like about him. He's not necessarily fast, but he's quick and yes, there's a difference. He can get off the line of scrimmage in a quick manner and his hands go from the ground up to the lineman so quickly that he has an immediate advantage. When you have quick and strong hands, you're probably going to carve out a nice career in the league and that's what I expect from Gross-Matos.

Do you think Yetur Gross-Matos will be a boom or a bust? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Projecting the Panthers Wins in 2020

Will the Panthers shock folks with some of their wins?

Schuyler Callihan

Christian McCaffrey Ranked as No. 10 Player in NFL & Top RB

PFF ranked Panthers' Christian McCaffrey as their No.10 player on their top 50 players list which makes him the highest-ranked RB.

Jack Duffy

REPORT: Removal of Richardson Statue Will Be Permanent

The former Panthers owner will not challenge the removal

Jason Hewitt

Which Panthers Legend Should Receive the Next Statue?

Looking at who could potentially replace Richardson's statue

Jason Hewitt

by

allenmason16

Why the Panthers Should Target TE Jordan Reed

Although Jordan Reed has injury concerns, should the Panthers take a chance and sign Jordan Reed to alleviate their lack of talent at tight end?

Jack Duffy

Panthers Season Odds For Win Total, Super Bowl & More

Carolina isn't on the radar of many bettors, but should they take notice?

Schuyler Callihan

Introducing the New Face of the Panthers Defense

With Luke Kuechly now retired, the Panthers look to find a new leader

Schuyler Callihan

by

dWilbanks

Panthers Will Have Uphill Battle in NFC South in 2020

The NFC South division has become even stronger, which is bad news for a rebuilding Panthers team

Schuyler Callihan

by

thager

BREAKING: Panthers Removing Jerry Richardson Statue

The statue was a source of controversy during the recent protests

Jason Hewitt

Boom or Bust: Derrick Brown

Looking at what the Panthers first round selection will do during his rookie contract

Schuyler Callihan