BREAKING: Bruce Irvin Signs With Seahawks

Just announced moments ago, Bruce Irvin agreed to a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

2019 was Irvin's eighth season in the NFL as he played in 13 games for the Panthers. He finished the season with a career-high in sacks with 8.5, while adding 36 tackles, and both a forced fumble and fumble recovery. He also had sixteen hits on the quarterback which was the most he has had since 2016.

Irvin started his career in Seattle when they drafted him with the 15th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He helped them win the Super Bowl in 2014 when they defeated the Broncos. After spending his first four seasons in Seattle, he signed with the Oakland Raiders in 2016, before parting ways with them in the middle of the season in 2018. He finished the season with the Atlanta Falcons prior to signing with Carolina last off-season.

The former West Virginia standout still has a lot left in the tank and will make the most out of his opportunity. His size, speed, and strength make him a threat at both defensive end and outside linebacker so look for his new team to utilize him differently. Panthers Maven wishes him the best of luck on his transition.

