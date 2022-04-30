Skip to main content

BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Virginia Tech DE Amare Barno

The pick is in!

With the 189th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected defensive end Amare Barno out of Virginia Tech. 

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Not all roads to the NFL are equal. Amaré Barno was an unranked prospect who went from being a junior college linebacker to a starting pass rusher in the ACC. The South Carolina native boasts impressive downhill burst and decent bend. He exhibits notable effort in the run game and the versatility to play off-ball. That said, Barno’s pad level and hand usage severely limit his projection. Moreover, he has nearly prohibitive play strength. Currently a practice squad-level player, Barno can eventually make a roster thanks to his versatility and special teams value.

