BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Draft Washington CB Keith Taylor Jr.

Moments ago, it was announced that the Carolina Panthers have selected Washington cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. with the 166th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

A physical man-to-man corner, Taylor will enter the NFL with no interceptions in his career, but it is not indicative of his play on the field. A reliable, smart and consistent performer for the Huskies, Taylor seemed destined for a bust-out season in 2020, but the haphazard Pac-12 season prevented that from happening. A reactive athlete in man coverage, Taylor does a great job with his hip transition, which allows him to stay with many receivers. He does a great job pressing receivers and making them uncomfortable as soon as the play starts. There is also no doubting his football intelligence as he just understands how to play the position. His ability to anticipate and diagnose a receiver’s route in man coverage is excellent. While Taylor has solid ball skills, especially in the passes defended category, he doesn’t finish plays in terms of interceptions. Unfortunately, not having an interception in his career is a major red flag. Taylor has had opportunities, with numerous passes bouncing off his hands. As an NFL corner, finishing plays is one of the critical traits a player needs to possess. A leader who has the experience to be a solid cornerback prospect, Taylor projects to ascend as he begins to receive NFL coaching in the near future.

