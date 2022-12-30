Breaking Down the NFC South Clinching Scenarios

Who would have thought that the NFC South would turn into a heated three-team race with just two weeks left in the season? Check that, the "most heated" divisional race in the NFL. Certainly not me, but hey, I'm here for the chaos.

Unless Tampa Bay wins out, the winner of the NFC South will hold a losing record, yet will host a playoff game in the Wild Card round.

To help sort through the mess that is the NFC South race, we laid out what needs to happen for each of the three teams in the final two weeks of the season.

Carolina Panthers

Remaining games - at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans

What needs to happen - Win out and you're in. It's as simple as that. The Panthers control their destiny. However, they can still sneak into the playoffs if they lose one more game. If Carolina beats Tampa but loses to New Orleans, they would need Tampa Bay to lose to Atlanta in Week 18 to force a three-way tie. If this scenario plays out, Carolina would win the division due to having the best record of the involved teams in head-to-head matchups. That's the only way they can get in by going 1-1 in the final two games. If they lose Sunday to Tampa Bay, they're eliminated and the Bucs win the division.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Remaining games - vs Carolina, at Atlanta

What needs to happen - Win Sunday and you're in. The Buccaneers are the only of the three teams remaining in the NFC South battle that can actually clinch the division with a win in Week 17. And they don't need any additional help either. Even if New Orleans wins out and Tampa loses in Week 18 to Atlanta creating a two-way tie, the Bucs still win the division thanks to having the better record in division play. Should Tampa lose to Carolina, they could still win the South by beating Atlanta and New Orleans defeating Carolina next week.

New Orleans Saints

Remaining games - at Philadelphia, vs Carolina

What needs to happen - Win out and the Bucs lose out. As mentioned above, if the Bucs win, it's a wrap. The same can be said if the Saints lose either of its final two games. To be honest, the Saints' chances are slim to none because they have to play the Eagles this week and they need Tom Brady and the Bucs to lose to not only Carolina but a really bad Atlanta team next week. That said, they're still alive.

