BREAKING: Panthers Release S Tre Boston

Carolina decides to move on from the veteran safety.

Just eleven months after signing a three-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, veteran safety Tre Boston is being released from the team, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Boston served two stints with the Panthers (2014-16, 2019-20). During his time in Carolina, Boston recorded 133 tackles, 25 pass deflections, 13 tackles for loss, 7 interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

Boston’s release will become official June 1st which will clear $3.5 million in cap space, per multiple reports.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.