BREAKING: Panthers Release S Tre Boston

Carolina decides to move on from the veteran safety.
Just eleven months after signing a three-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, veteran safety Tre Boston is being released from the team, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Boston served two stints with the Panthers (2014-16, 2019-20). During his time in Carolina, Boston recorded 133 tackles, 25 pass deflections, 13 tackles for loss, 7 interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

Boston’s release will become official June 1st which will clear $3.5 million in cap space, per multiple reports.

