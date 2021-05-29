Breakout Players for the 2021 Carolina Panthers Defense

The Panthers' defense is a very young but talented unit. There are several on that side of the ball who have established themselves as solid and productive players. However, there are a few that could be on the cusp of having a breakout season in 2021.

We look at the top three candidates, one of which is a rookie.

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

The young pass rusher out of Penn State had an injury-plagued rookie season in 2020 and although he was still able to play in 12 games, it held him back from playing at the level everyone knows he's capable of. With the signing of Haason Reddick, there's no guarantee that Gross-Matos will have a high usage rate but with how multiple Phil Snow's defense is and how versatile Reddick can be, Gross-Matos should find a way to make an impact this fall and take his game to the next level. Having Brian Burns rushing from the opposite side will help as well.

LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

Carter Jr. has never been given consistent playing time but has shown flashes of what he can do when given the opportunity. Toward the end of last season, he found himself getting more playing time and did some really good things. Given that he has an expanded role in 2021, he should have one of the biggest leaps in production of anyone on the defensive side of the ball.

CB Jaycee Horn

Although he is a rookie and hasn't played a down in the NFL, I have a gut feeling that Jaycee Horn will explode onto the scene similar to Jeremy Chinn did last season. Horn has the swagger, the physicality, and the athleticism to hold his own and win his fair share of his matchups even against some of the top receivers in the NFC South.

