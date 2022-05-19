Brian Burns Ranked Among NFL's Best Players Under 25 by PFF

The Panthers have one of the best young players in the game.

Successful football has been non-existent in Charlotte for quite some time now, but the future still looks bright for the Carolina Panthers. Mainly, the job the front office has done rebuilding the defense has been remarkable. In the final draft for Ron Rivera, they selected Brian Burns and since, they've drafted DT Derrick Brown, S Jeremy Chinn, CB Jaycee Horn, and traded for former top 10 pick CJ Henderson.

By year two of the Matt Rhule era, the Panthers sat at or near the top of most defensive statistical categories. This young and extremely talented defense is what gives the Panthers the belief that they are truly a quarterback away from competing in the NFC.

One of those defensive stars, Brian Burns, was recently ranked No. 15 in Trevor Sikkema's top 25 players under 25 on Pro Football Focus.

"Burns remains one of the most talented young defensive ends in the NFL. In his first three seasons, he’s recorded 7.5, nine and nine sacks. Burns’ 137 total pressures over that span rank fourth-most in the NFL for players under the age of 25. The Panthers’ defense runs through the kind of difference-maker he is on the edge, and it should continue to do so, even as the team acquires more talent at all three levels."

Third-year safety Jeremy Chinn received honorable mention.

