Skip to main content

Brian Burns Ranked Among NFL's Best Players Under 25 by PFF

The Panthers have one of the best young players in the game.

Successful football has been non-existent in Charlotte for quite some time now, but the future still looks bright for the Carolina Panthers. Mainly, the job the front office has done rebuilding the defense has been remarkable. In the final draft for Ron Rivera, they selected Brian Burns and since, they've drafted DT Derrick Brown, S Jeremy Chinn, CB Jaycee Horn, and traded for former top 10 pick CJ Henderson. 

By year two of the Matt Rhule era, the Panthers sat at or near the top of most defensive statistical categories. This young and extremely talented defense is what gives the Panthers the belief that they are truly a quarterback away from competing in the NFC. 

One of those defensive stars, Brian Burns, was recently ranked No. 15 in Trevor Sikkema's top 25 players under 25 on Pro Football Focus.

"Burns remains one of the most talented young defensive ends in the NFL. In his first three seasons, he’s recorded 7.5, nine and nine sacks. Burns’ 137 total pressures over that span rank fourth-most in the NFL for players under the age of 25. The Panthers’ defense runs through the kind of difference-maker he is on the edge, and it should continue to do so, even as the team acquires more talent at all three levels."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Third-year safety Jeremy Chinn received honorable mention.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17424968_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers WR DJ Moore Named Pace Car Driver for Coca-Cola 600

By Schuyler Callihan14 hours ago
USATSI_16799524_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Way-Too-Early Predictions of Every Game on the Panthers' 2022 Schedule

By Schuyler CallihanMay 18, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-05-17T220041.388
GM Report

PODCAST: Panthers Rumor Mill + Rookie Minicamp Takeaways

By Schuyler CallihanMay 18, 2022
USATSI_16569607_168388579_lowres
GM Report

ACL Injury Costs Troy Pride a Third Season in Carolina

By Schuyler CallihanMay 17, 2022
USATSI_15338181_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Davante Adams: 'I Thought I Was Going to the Carolina Panthers'

By Schuyler CallihanMay 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-16 at 10.21.14 AM
GM Report

Six Observations from the Panthers Rookie Minicamp

By Schuyler CallihanMay 17, 2022
USATSI_17114453_168388579_lowres (2)
GM Report

Panthers Release Jersey Numbers for Newcomers, Changes for Returning Players

By Schuyler CallihanMay 16, 2022
USATSI_17464719_168388579_lowres (3)
News

Panthers Waive Former 4th Round Draft Pick

By Schuyler CallihanMay 16, 2022