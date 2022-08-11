Skip to main content

Browns 'Considering' Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

Carolina could be facing Jimmy G in the season opener.

Both the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers have no clue as to who will line up under center for them in the season opener. 

The Panthers have an ongoing battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield while the Browns are still trying to sort things out as Deshaun Watson is currently suspended for the first six games of the season.

If the two were to line up today, Jacoby Brissett would likely trot out as the starter and would be backed up by Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen. With Watson's suspension being appealed, there's a chance he could miss more than six games, potentially the entire season. 

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns would "consider" a trade for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if Watson's suspension is extended.

The Panthers and Browns are scheduled to open the season on September 11th at 1 p.m. EST at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte.

