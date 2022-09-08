Browns Release Unofficial Depth Chart vs Panthers

OFFENSE

QB: Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs, Kellen Mond

RB: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, Jerome Ford

WR: Amari Cooper, Anthony Schwartz, Michael Woods II

WR: Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell, Demetric Felton Jr.

TE: David Njoku, Jesse James

TE: Harrison Bryant

LT: Jedrick Wills, James Hudson III

LG: Joel Bitonio

C: Ethan Pocic, Michael Dunn

RG: Wyatt Teller, Hjalte Froholdt

RT: Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, Joe Haeg

DEFENSE

DE: Myles Garrett, Chase Winovich, Isaiah Thomas

DT: Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai

DT: Taven Bryan, Perrion Winfrey

DE: Jadeveon Clowney, Alex Wright

WILL: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Tony Fields II

MIKE: Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips

SAM: Sione Takitaki

CB: Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, A.J. Green

CB: Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson Jr.

SS: Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr.

FS: John Johnson III, D'Anthony Bell, Richard LeCounte III

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Cade York

P: Corey Bojorquez

H: Corey Bojorquez

LS: Charley Hughlett

KR: Demetric Felton Jr.

PR: Demetric Felton Jr.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.