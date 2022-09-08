Browns Release Unofficial Depth Chart vs Panthers
OFFENSE
QB: Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs, Kellen Mond
RB: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, Jerome Ford
WR: Amari Cooper, Anthony Schwartz, Michael Woods II
WR: Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell, Demetric Felton Jr.
TE: David Njoku, Jesse James
TE: Harrison Bryant
LT: Jedrick Wills, James Hudson III
LG: Joel Bitonio
C: Ethan Pocic, Michael Dunn
RG: Wyatt Teller, Hjalte Froholdt
RT: Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, Joe Haeg
DEFENSE
DE: Myles Garrett, Chase Winovich, Isaiah Thomas
DT: Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai
DT: Taven Bryan, Perrion Winfrey
DE: Jadeveon Clowney, Alex Wright
Read More
WILL: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Tony Fields II
MIKE: Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips
SAM: Sione Takitaki
CB: Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, A.J. Green
CB: Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson Jr.
SS: Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison Jr.
FS: John Johnson III, D'Anthony Bell, Richard LeCounte III
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Cade York
P: Corey Bojorquez
H: Corey Bojorquez
LS: Charley Hughlett
KR: Demetric Felton Jr.
PR: Demetric Felton Jr.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.