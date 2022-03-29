Cam Newton is Weighing Options & Remaining Patient

This past Friday, GM Scott Fitterer told reporters that the two sides have had conversations, but at the end of the day, it has to make sense for both the Panthers and Newton.

"Matt [Rhule] has talked to Cam. I've reached out a couple of times. He knows where we stand. I think he and Matt had a really good conversation from my understanding, but yeah, we'll see where it goes," Fitterer said. "I think it has to fit both of us. It's not just us saying hey Cam come on back. He's got to want to come back. He's got to like the role, the room, and the situation. The door is open. I'd love to add someone with his leadership, his toughness. He brought so much to this team last year and stabilized it during a really hard time. He's a really special person."

Tuesday morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN shared a text that Newton sent to him regarding his status in free agency.

"I have teams that are interested in signing me. I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play."