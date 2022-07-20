Carolina Panthers 53-Man Roster Projection

July 26th marks the start of training camp for the Carolina Panthers and with several starting jobs and even backup roles up for grabs, it should make for a very entertaining couple of weeks in Spartanburg.

Who makes the initial 53-man roster? Here is my best guess heading into camp.

Offense

Quarterbacks (3): Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Matt Corral

Analysis: Keeping three quarterbacks isn't ideal but it's the situation the Panthers are in after trading for Mayfield and drafting Corral in the third round. GM Scott Fitterer says he has "no plans" of trading Darnold, so three quarterbacks it is.

Running backs (3): Christian McCaffrey, D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard

Analysis: Wouldn't be shocked to see former UDFA Spencer Brown be added as a fourth back but as long as Christian McCaffrey remains on the field, there's no use in wasting an extra roster spot. Foreman and Hubbard will have limited touches as it is.

Tight ends (4): Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Stephen Sullivan, Gio Ricci (FB)

Analysis: Thomas and Tremble are locked in but it'll be a battle for the last two spots. Other names to watch include Colin Thompson, Jared Scott, and Josh Babicz.

Offensive line (9): Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Bradley Bozeman, Austin Corbett, Taylor Moton, Cameron Erving, Pat Elflein, Cade Mays, Michael Jordan.

Analysis: The offensive line is the most improved unit on the entire roster from both a starting five and depth perspective. Veteran Dennis Daley and former 2021 6th round pick Deonte Brown are on the outside looking in.

Wide receivers (6): DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr., Rashard Higgins, Brandon Zylstra, Andre Roberts

Analysis: Shi Smith could make the cut but I don't see the Panthers carrying seven receivers and I have a hard time figuring out who he would bump out for a roster spot. The speedy second-year product out of South Carolina could find himself on the practice squad or on another roster.

Defense

Safeties (5): Jeremy Chinn, Xavier Woods, Juston Burris, Sean Chandler, Myles Hartsfield

Analysis: Beyond Chinn and Woods, it's anybody's guess as to which safeties the Panthers keep on the active roster. Kenny Robinson and Sam Franklin Jr. are highly thought of in the building but haven't played nearly as much as Burris, Chandler, and Hartsfield.

Cornerbacks (5): Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor Jr., Kalon Barnes

Analysis: The Panthers have invested a lot of money in the corners room by drafting Horn a year ago, trading for CJ Henderson, and re-signing Donte Jackson this offseason. 2022 7th round pick Kalon Barnes beats out Stantley Thomas-Oliver III and Rashaan Melvin for the final corner spot. His speed will play big on special teams.

Linebackers (6): Shaq Thompson, Damien Wilson, Frankie Luvu, Cory Littleton, Julian Stanford, Brandon Smith

Losing Haason Reddick hurts, but the Fitterer and company did a good job of adding a couple of veterans to the room in Damien Wilson and Cory Littleton. UDFAs Aaron Mosby and Isaiah Graham-Mobley will be names to watch throughout camp as they look to steal a roster spot.

Defensive Line (8): Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes, Amaré Barno, Derrick Brown, Matt Ioannidis, Bravvion Roy, Daviyon Nixon, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

Analysis: Finding the best eight or nine defensive linemen is going to be a challenge for defensive coordinator Phil Snow. There are a lot of bodies there and one or two more are likely to be added to bolster the two and three deep. I still expect the youngsters (Barno, Nixon, and Roy) to remain.

Special Teams

Kicker (1): Zane Gonzalez

Punter (1): Johnny Hekker

Long snapper (1): JJ Jansen

Analysis: Gonzalez put an end to the Panthers' kicking issues a year ago by connecting on his final 17 field goal attempts. They received an additional boost in free agency by adding former all-decade punter Johnny Hekker.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.