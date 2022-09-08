Carolina Panthers Announce Team Captains for 2022 Seasons
We are just days away now from the Carolina Panthers opening up the 2022 season at Bank of America Stadium against the Cleveland Browns. The Panthers are looking to do more than just improve on their 5-11 record from a year ago, but to potentially push for a playoff spot.
Great teams have great leaders moments ago, the Panthers announced who their top leaders are by revealing the 2022 team captains, as voted on by the players.
QB Baker Mayfield - 1st time as a Panther
RB Christian McCaffrey - 4th time
OT Taylor Moton - 2nd time
DE Brian Burns - 2nd time
LB Shaq Thompson - 3rd time
CB Donte Jackson - 2nd time
S Jeremy Chinn - 1st time
LS JJ Jansen - 2nd time
