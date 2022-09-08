Skip to main content

Carolina Panthers Announce Team Captains for 2022 Seasons

The Carolina Panthers have named their 2022 captains.

We are just days away now from the Carolina Panthers opening up the 2022 season at Bank of America Stadium against the Cleveland Browns. The Panthers are looking to do more than just improve on their 5-11 record from a year ago, but to potentially push for a playoff spot.

Great teams have great leaders moments ago, the Panthers announced who their top leaders are by revealing the 2022 team captains, as voted on by the players.

QB Baker Mayfield - 1st time as a Panther

RB Christian McCaffrey - 4th time

OT Taylor Moton - 2nd time

DE Brian Burns - 2nd time

Scroll to Continue

Read More

LB Shaq Thompson - 3rd time

CB Donte Jackson - 2nd time

S Jeremy Chinn - 1st time

LS JJ Jansen - 2nd time

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18942944_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Browns Release Unofficial Depth Chart vs Panthers

By Schuyler Callihan
Red and Navy Blue Framed and Geometric, E-Sports Team Match Youtube Thumbnail
GM Report

Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Browns Game Preview

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-09-08 at 12.57.04 PM
GM Report

Ben McAdoo Talks Challenges for Ekwonu, Shenault's Progress, Baker's 'Revenge Game' + More

By Schuyler Callihan
Screen Shot 2022-09-08 at 12.21.05 PM
GM Report

Phil Snow Discusses Plan for Henry Anderson, Shaq's Reps, Stopping Nick Chubb + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18864570_168388579_lowres
GM Report

CBS Releases Preseason NFL Power Rankings

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18753231_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Quick Hits: Pineiro's Injury, Studying Brissett, Ickey vs Garrett + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_13849221_168388579_lowres
News

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 9/7

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_18929788_168388579_lowres
GM Report

PODCAST: Fact or Fiction, Players to Watch, Wild Panthers Predictions + More

By Schuyler Callihan