Score Predictions for Panthers at Seahawks

Schuyler Callihan: Seahawks 21, Panthers 17

There's a clear path for Carolina to win this game and that's to run the ball time and time again into the teeth of a very poor Seattle run defense. Although I do believe they'll have success running the ball, I still see them struggling to convert third downs and stay on the field - something that has been very problematic for this team all year. Meanwhile, Seattle will be able to hang onto possession because of an efficient aerial attack. Carolina fights hard, but ultimately comes up short on the road in a challenging environment.

Ian Black: Panthers 27, Seahawks 24

The Panthers should be fresh off of a bye and Sam Darnold’s iteration of the offense very prepared. The Seahawks have had some fascinatingly bright play from Geno Smith, leading them to 7-5 on the season. In spite of that, their progress has slowed over recent weeks as teams have gotten a stronger grasp on Seattle’s goals as an offense. I like the Panthers to keep this NFC South race interesting.

Matt Alquiza: Panthers 24, Seahawks 22

Bearded Darnold is ready for his moment. Similar to the rise of Riverboat Ron in 2014 when the Panthers made a late charge to steal a playoff birth at 7-8-1, Darnold is going to change his legacy and it starts in Seattle. Carolina is making the cross-country trip well rested and should be able to find success against a porous Seahawks defense. Geno, Lockett, and Metcalf will cause problems for the Carolina defense, but Carolina will prevail in a close one.

