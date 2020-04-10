AllPanthers
Carolina Panthers Biggest Draft Needs and Potential Targets

Schuyler Callihan

During these unprecedented times, sports fans are craving the return of sports. Unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be happening anytime soon. However, we are inching closer and closer to something that should quench that thirst of sports and that is the NFL Draft.

This year's draft will be 100% virtual, which will certainly make things interesting, especially for teams that MUST draft well, such as the Carolina Panthers. Circumstances aside, let's dive in to what the Panthers truly need in efforts to accelerate the rebuild.

1. Defensive Lineman

Yes, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons will likely be who the Panthers select if he is still available, but it is not the most glaring need. After an offseason that has seen departures from Dontari Poe, Gearld McCoy, Mario Addison, Bruce Irvin, and Vernon Butler Jr., defensive line is the first big problem Carolina needs to solve.

Although Simmons is the better player, it may work out well for Carolina if he is off the board and they end up with Auburn's Derrick Brown. But the train shouldn't stop there. If the Panthers are serious about rebuilding the defensive line, expect multiple guys to be selected in the middle rounds.

Targets: Derrick Brown (Auburn), Ross Blacklock (TCU), Javon Kinlaw (South Carolina), Neville Gallimore (Oklahoma), Alex Highsmith (Charlotte).

2. Secondary Help

Whether it's at corner or safety, the Panthers need to pad their secondary with some playmakers. Tre Boston is the only proven commodity in that secondary right now, so providing him with a counterpart would do wonders.

Carolina also lost James Bradberry this offseason to the New York Giants, so finding a lockdown guy is going to be crucial.

Targets: Jeff Okudah (Ohio State), Damon Arnette (Ohio State), Bryce Hall (Virginia), Kyle Dugger (Lenhoir-Rhine), Tanner Muse (Clemson)

3. Protection

Cam Newton took a beating over the last couple of seasons and was a big reason as to why he suffered so many injuries. To couple that, the Panthers finished dead last in protecting the quarterback last year allowing 58 sacks. The acquisition of offensive tackle Russell Okung will help, but one guy isn't going to cut it.

Targets: Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Jedrick Wills (Alabama), Andrew Thomas (Georgia), Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin), Ben Bredeson (Michigan).

