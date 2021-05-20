Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

Carolina Panthers Cap Space Update & Available Free Agents

The Panthers have some wiggle room to add a few more players to the roster if they so choose.
Author:
Publish date:

Following the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers remain one of the top teams in the NFL with the most available cap space. To be specific, the 10th most cap space according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

With over $14 million left to play with, the Panthers can continue to add to the roster if they feel necessary. Left tackle, safety, quarterback, and center could all be areas where GM Scott Fitterer looks to either upgrade or add depth to. 

Keep in mind that with the first big wave of free agent signings already behind us, there aren't many big fish out there looking for deals. However, there are a few out there that could come in and compete for playing time or maybe even a starting spot. 

Available Quarterbacks (depth purposes)

Nick Mullens

Brett Hundley

Sean Mannion

Matt Barkley

Robert Griffin III

Jake Rudock

Available Offensive Tackles

Russell Okung

Rick Wagner

Marshall Newhouse

Dennis Kelly

Ja'Wuan James (injured)

Available Centers

Spencer Pulley

Joe Looney

Austin Reiter

Ben Garland

Hronnis Grassu

Russell Bodine

Available Safeties

Malik Hooker

Tre Boston

Kenny Vaccaro

Bradley McDougald

Jeff Heath

D.J. Swearinger

Jahleel Addae

George Iloka

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design
GM Report

PFF Excludes DJ Moore & Robby Anderson From Top WRs List

USATSI_13874631_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Carolina Panthers Cap Space Update & Available Free Agents

USATSI_13741254_168388579_lowres
GM Report

ESPN Releases Post-Draft Power Rankings

USATSI_13615421_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Is Christian McCaffrey Hinting at a Jersey Number Change?

zoom_3
GM Report

WATCH: Daviyon Nixon Discusses Learning Panthers' Defense, Adjusting to NFL

USATSI_15247205_168388579_lowres
GM Report

3 Biggest Question Marks for the Panthers Heading into OTAs

USATSI_15020599_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Jeremy Chinn Joins The Jim Rome Show

USATSI_15365978_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Re-Sign LB Julian Stanford