Carolina Panthers Cap Space Update & Available Free Agents
Following the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers remain one of the top teams in the NFL with the most available cap space. To be specific, the 10th most cap space according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
With over $14 million left to play with, the Panthers can continue to add to the roster if they feel necessary. Left tackle, safety, quarterback, and center could all be areas where GM Scott Fitterer looks to either upgrade or add depth to.
Keep in mind that with the first big wave of free agent signings already behind us, there aren't many big fish out there looking for deals. However, there are a few out there that could come in and compete for playing time or maybe even a starting spot.
Available Quarterbacks (depth purposes)
Nick Mullens
Brett Hundley
Sean Mannion
Matt Barkley
Robert Griffin III
Jake Rudock
Available Offensive Tackles
Russell Okung
Rick Wagner
Marshall Newhouse
Dennis Kelly
Ja'Wuan James (injured)
Available Centers
Spencer Pulley
Joe Looney
Austin Reiter
Ben Garland
Hronnis Grassu
Russell Bodine
Available Safeties
Malik Hooker
Tre Boston
Kenny Vaccaro
Bradley McDougald
Jeff Heath
D.J. Swearinger
Jahleel Addae
George Iloka
