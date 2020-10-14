Carolina Panthers Depth Chart vs Chicago Bears
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers (3-2) will be playing in front of the home crowd this Sunday at Bank of America Stadium to take on the Chicago Bears (4-1) of the NFC North division. Carolina is riding a three-game winning streak and is playing some of their best football on both sides of the ball.
On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers released their depth chart for this week's game which you can see below.
OFFENSE
QB Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier OR PJ Walker
RB Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon
FB Alex Armah
WR DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Pharoh Cooper
WR Robby Anderson, Seth Roberts, Brandon Zylstra
TE Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas
LT Russell Okung, Greg Little
LG Chris Reed, Dennis Daley
C Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen
RG John Miller, Michael Schofield
RT Taylor Moton, Trent Scott
DEFENSE
DE Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes
DT Derrick Brown, Zach Kerr
DT Kawann Short, Bravvion Roy
DE Stephen Weatherly, Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada
WILL Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford
MIKE Tahir Whitehead, Adarius Taylor
SAM Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.
CB Donte Jackson, Troy Pride Jr., Corn Elder
CB Rasul Douglas, Eli Apple, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
SS Juston Burris, Sam Franklin
FS Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Joey Slye
H Joseph Charlton
P Joseph Charlton
LS JJ Jansen
PR Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore
KR Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon
