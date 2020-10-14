SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Carolina Panthers Depth Chart vs Chicago Bears

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers (3-2) will be playing in front of the home crowd this Sunday at Bank of America Stadium to take on the Chicago Bears (4-1) of the NFC North division. Carolina is riding a three-game winning streak and is playing some of their best football on both sides of the ball.

On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers released their depth chart for this week's game which you can see below.

OFFENSE

QB Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier OR PJ Walker

RB Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon

FB Alex Armah

WR DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Pharoh Cooper

WR Robby Anderson, Seth Roberts, Brandon Zylstra

TE Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas

LT Russell Okung, Greg Little

LG Chris Reed, Dennis Daley

C Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen

RG John Miller, Michael Schofield

RT Taylor Moton, Trent Scott

DEFENSE

DE Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes

DT Derrick Brown, Zach Kerr

DT Kawann Short, Bravvion Roy

DE Stephen Weatherly, Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada

WILL Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford

MIKE Tahir Whitehead, Adarius Taylor

SAM Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.

CB Donte Jackson, Troy Pride Jr., Corn Elder

CB Rasul Douglas, Eli Apple, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

SS Juston Burris, Sam Franklin

FS Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Joey Slye

H Joseph Charlton

P Joseph Charlton

LS JJ Jansen

PR Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore

KR Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alex Armah Becoming "The Hammer" the Carolina Panthers Need Him to Be

Head coach Matt Rhule says Armah has been a big part in helping secure the team's last two wins

Schuyler Callihan

List of Inactives for Panthers, Falcons

Taking a final look at who's in and who's out for today's Carolina Panthers game

Schuyler Callihan

by

Clarenceholt5

OFFICIAL: Panthers Sign RB Rodney Smith to Practice Squad

Carolina adds to the running back room

Schuyler Callihan

by

Bagarve

Carolina Panthers Week 5 Report Card: Defense

Grading how the Carolina Panthers did on the defensive side of the ball vs Atlanta

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Week 5 Report Card: Offense

Grading the Carolina Panthers' performance on the offensive side of the ball vs Atlanta.

Schuyler Callihan

Could Christian McCaffrey Return This Week for the Panthers?

The Panthers' star running back appears to be nearing his return to the field

Schuyler Callihan

Top 3 Performers From the Carolina Panthers' Win Over Atlanta

These guys played well in the team's win over the Atlanta Falcons

Schuyler Callihan

by

Maximus007

Monday Morning Thoughts: Teddy is More Than a Game Manager

Five games in and Teddy Bridgewater is playing some darn good football

Schuyler Callihan

by

costreduction

The Panthers are Currently...Tied for First & a Playoff Team? Believe it

Playoffs? We're talking about playoffs? Yes indeed.

Billy Riccette

by

PanthersAnalyst

NBC Sports Has the Carolina Panthers Picking in Back Half of 2021 Draft

It looks like the Panthers are officially out of the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes

Schuyler Callihan