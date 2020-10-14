Carolina Panthers Depth Chart vs Chicago Bears

The Carolina Panthers (3-2) will be playing in front of the home crowd this Sunday at Bank of America Stadium to take on the Chicago Bears (4-1) of the NFC North division. Carolina is riding a three-game winning streak and is playing some of their best football on both sides of the ball.

On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers released their depth chart for this week's game which you can see below.

OFFENSE

QB Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier OR PJ Walker

RB Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon

FB Alex Armah

WR DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Pharoh Cooper

WR Robby Anderson, Seth Roberts, Brandon Zylstra

TE Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas

LT Russell Okung, Greg Little

LG Chris Reed, Dennis Daley

C Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen

RG John Miller, Michael Schofield

RT Taylor Moton, Trent Scott

DEFENSE

DE Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes

DT Derrick Brown, Zach Kerr

DT Kawann Short, Bravvion Roy

DE Stephen Weatherly, Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada

WILL Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford

MIKE Tahir Whitehead, Adarius Taylor

SAM Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.

CB Donte Jackson, Troy Pride Jr., Corn Elder

CB Rasul Douglas, Eli Apple, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

SS Juston Burris, Sam Franklin

FS Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Joey Slye

H Joseph Charlton

P Joseph Charlton

LS JJ Jansen

PR Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore

KR Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.