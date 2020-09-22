SI.com
Panthers Get a Pleasant Surprise During Kawann Short's Absence

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers were without Kawann Short (foot) in week two and had to improvise by using a host of players to try and fill his absence in the middle of the Carolina defense. Zach Kerr and Bravvion Roy played the majority of the snaps, but one guy that no one probably expected to have his name called that much was Woodrow Hamilton.

Hamilton was "called up" from the practice squad to the team's active roster for week two and had a strong showing. He finished the game with one tackle and one fumble recovery in just 13 defensive snaps. It may not seem like a lot, but he was very productive in those 13 snaps. In fact, he graded out at 68.6 according to PFF, while Short was graded at 53.8 in week one. 

Hamilton isn't going to be taking Short's job away, but his strong showing vs Tampa Bay could be earning him more of a role on the defense in the near future.

"He was a positive coming from the practice squad and that's who he is. He was put on the practice squad, he's a veteran player, he's continued to work every week. He's continued to try and get better every week and I appreciate that," head coach Matt Rhule said. "I was proud to see him go out there and make some plays and we'll look to see how his role improves as we move forward."

Hamilton will have to wait to make an impact on the field once again as he was reverted back to the practice squad on Monday.

