Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/2: Two Players Listed as Questionable

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers (1-2) are getting set to return to Bank of America Stadium this Sunday to play host to the Arizona Cardinals (2-1). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday - the final injury report prior to Sunday's game.

Limited

S Jeremy Chinn (hip)

OL Dennis Daley (ankle)

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (illness)

OL Russell Okung (groin)

LB Adarius Taylor (hip)

Full Participant

Donte Jackson (toe)

Curtis Samuel (elbow)

Kawann Short (foot)

Game Status

LG Dennis Daley - QUESTIONABLE

LT Russell Okung - QUESTIONABLE

