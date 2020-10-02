Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/2: Two Players Listed as Questionable
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers (1-2) are getting set to return to Bank of America Stadium this Sunday to play host to the Arizona Cardinals (2-1). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday - the final injury report prior to Sunday's game.
Limited
S Jeremy Chinn (hip)
OL Dennis Daley (ankle)
DE Yetur Gross-Matos (illness)
OL Russell Okung (groin)
LB Adarius Taylor (hip)
Full Participant
Donte Jackson (toe)
Curtis Samuel (elbow)
Kawann Short (foot)
Game Status
LG Dennis Daley - QUESTIONABLE
LT Russell Okung - QUESTIONABLE
