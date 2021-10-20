    • October 20, 2021
    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/20

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers (3-3) are looking to put an end to their three-game skid this Sunday when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants (1-5). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

    DNP

    WR Alex Erickson (concussion)

    WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion)

    LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

    FB Giovanni Ricci (concussion)

    LIMITED

    LB Frankie Luvu (biceps)

    FULL

    CB CJ Henderson (shoulder)

