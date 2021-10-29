Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/29

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers (3-4) are looking to put an end to their four-game skid this Sunday when they to Atlanta to take on the Falcons (3-3). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

    OUT

    DE Darryl Johnson (hamstring)

    WR Terrace Marshall (concussion)

    QUESTIONABLE

    Read More

    CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder)

    LB Shaq Thompson (foot)

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16635829_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/29

    23 seconds ago
    USATSI_16895407_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Place DT Daviyon Nixon on Injured Reserve

    20 hours ago
    Untitled design (17)
    GM Report

    Inside the Numbers: Panthers at Falcons Game Preview

    20 hours ago
    IMG_8177
    GM Report

    WATCH: Joe Brady Previews Atlanta's Defense

    21 hours ago
    IMG_8178
    GM Report

    WATCH: Phil Snow Previews Atlanta's Offense

    21 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 1.06.03 PM
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/28

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_15444766_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Panthers Sign WR Willie Snead

    Oct 27, 2021
    zoom_0
    GM Report

    Quick Hits: Thompson & Gilmore are Close, Watson Rumors, Darnold's Fundamentals + More

    Oct 27, 2021