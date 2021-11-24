Publish date:
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/24
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers (5-6) will be back on the road this week as they travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins (4-7). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.
DNP
DB Myles Hartsfield (wrist)
LIMITED
OL John Miller (ankle)
FULL
OL Dennis Daley (glute)
