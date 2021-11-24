Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/24

The Carolina Panthers (5-6) will be back on the road this week as they travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins (4-7). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

DB Myles Hartsfield (wrist)

LIMITED

OL John Miller (ankle)

FULL

OL Dennis Daley (glute)

