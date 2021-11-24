Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/24

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers (5-6) will be back on the road this week as they travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins (4-7). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

    DNP

    DB Myles Hartsfield (wrist)

    LIMITED

    OL John Miller (ankle)

    Read More

    FULL

    OL Dennis Daley (glute)

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16895491_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/24

    23 seconds ago
    USATSI_17207182_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Dolphins

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_16638533_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    It's Time to Give Brady Christensen a Shot

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17211676_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Cam Newton Postgame Quotes vs Washington

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_17208471_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    What Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to Washington

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_17208341_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Joey Slye Trolls Panthers, Cam Newton in Instagram Post

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_17207182_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Monday Morning Thoughts: Be Patient

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_17207350_168388579_lowres
    Game Day

    Individual + Team Stats from the Panthers' Loss to Washington

    Nov 21, 2021