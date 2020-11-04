Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/4
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers (3-5) will hit the road this week to battle against the Super Bowl defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.
DNP
S Jeremy Chinn (ankle)
LIMITED
CB Corn Elder (neck)
DL Zach Kerr (toe)
LT Russell Okung (calf)
FULL
QB Teddy Bridgewater (neck)
CB Donte Jackson (toe)
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.