Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/4

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers (3-5) will hit the road this week to battle against the Super Bowl defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs (7-1). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

S Jeremy Chinn (ankle)

LIMITED

CB Corn Elder (neck)

DL Zach Kerr (toe)

LT Russell Okung (calf)

FULL

QB Teddy Bridgewater (neck)

CB Donte Jackson (toe)

