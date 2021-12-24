Publish date:
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/24
The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will play their final home of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.
DNP
DT Phil Hoskins (back - QUESTIONABLE)
LIMITED
LT Cameron Erving (calf - QUESTIONABLE)
WR DJ Moore (hamstring - QUESTIONABLE)
FULL
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)
