Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/24

The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will play their final home of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

DT Phil Hoskins (back - QUESTIONABLE)

LIMITED

LT Cameron Erving (calf - QUESTIONABLE)

WR DJ Moore (hamstring - QUESTIONABLE)

FULL

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.