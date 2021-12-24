Skip to main content
    •
    December 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/24

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will play their final home of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

    DNP

    DT Phil Hoskins (back - QUESTIONABLE)

    LIMITED

    LT Cameron Erving (calf - QUESTIONABLE)

    Read More

    WR DJ Moore (hamstring - QUESTIONABLE)

    FULL

    CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17206804_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/24

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16699723_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Christmas Wish List for the Carolina Panthers

    21 minutes ago
    zoom_2
    GM Report

    WATCH: Cam Newton Press Conference 12/23

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16895527_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/23

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16975662_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Why Playing Sam Darnold Makes Sense

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16606291_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    Panthers Place Three Players on Reserve/COVID- 19 List

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17248802_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers DE Brian Burns Named Pro Bowl Starter

    Dec 23, 2021
    Untitled design (46)
    GM Report

    Is Matt Rhule Throwing Players Under the Bus? Brian Burns Doesn't Think So

    Dec 23, 2021