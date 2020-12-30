Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 12/30

The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
The Carolina Panthers (5-10) will close out their season this Sunday as they host the New Orleans Saints (11-4) at Bank of America Stadium. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Wednesday's practice.

DNP

WR Robby Anderson (groin)

DE Brian Burns (shoulder)

RB Mike Davis (ankle)

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh)

OT Russell Okung (calf)

CB Troy Pride Jr. (hip)

OL John Miller (shoulder)

Limited

FB Alex Armah (thigh)

DE Efe Obada (shoulder)

Full Participation

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder)

DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder)

DB Natrell Jamerson (hip)

DE Austin Larkin (shoulder)

