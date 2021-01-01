Carolina Panthers Injury Report/Game Status vs Saints

The Carolina Panthers (5-10) will close out their season this Sunday as they host the New Orleans Saints (11-4) at Bank of America Stadium. As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday, which details the game status of injured players.

DOUBTFUL

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh)

RB Mike Davis (ankle)

DE Brian Burns (shoulder)

CB Troy Pride Jr. (hip)

OT Russell Okung (calf)

QUESTIONABLE

DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder)

DE Efe Obada (shoulder)

DE Austin Larkin (shoulder)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.