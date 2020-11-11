Panthers Make a Series of Roster Moves

In addition to designating safety Juston Burris (ribs) to return from the reserve/injured list on Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers also made several other moves.

The team released DT Mike Panasiuk and K Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad and signed DT Woodrow Hamilton and RB Reggie Bonnafon to the practice squad. Bonnafon was activated from the practice squad/injured list yesterday after dealing with a high ankle sprain since their week four matchup vs Arizona. So far this season, Bonnafon has rushed for 69 yards on 12 carries and has also hauled in two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Hamilton, another familiar face, has played in three games for Carolina this year and has three tackles and one fumble recovery (vs Tampa Bay) in just 35 defensive snaps.

The move to activate Bonnafon to the practice squad is a good sign for head coach Matt Rhule, who might have to be without starting running back Christian McCaffrey once again as he is being bothered by an injured shoulder. McCaffrey's status for this week's game remains unclear, but is likely that he will be forced to stay on the sidelines this week vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Panthers and Buccaneers are set to kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

