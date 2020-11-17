Carolina Panthers Open as Home Favorites Over Detroit Lions

The Carolina Panthers (3-7) and the Detroit Lions (4-5) are set to meet this Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Despite the Panthers losing five straight games, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas opened them as a three-point favorite over the visiting Lions.

Both teams have questions surround their starting quarterback's availability this week as Detroit's Matthew Stafford is dealing with an injured throwing hand and Carolina's Teddy Bridgewater is trying to play through an MCL sprain that he suffered on Sunday vs Tampa Bay. Regardless of who starts at quarterback for each team, it is expected to be a tightly contested ballgame.

A look inside the trends:

Carolina Panthers

Carolina is 5-5 ATS.

Carolina is 1-4 ATS at home.

The O/U is 2-2-1 when the Panthers are at home.

The total has gone OVER in 8 of the Panthers last 12 vs NFC teams.

Carolina is 3-6 ATS in last 9 games played in November.

Detroit Lions

Detroit is 4-5 ATS.

Detroit is 3-2 ATS on the road.

The O/U is 2-3 when the Lions are on the road.

The total have gone OVER in 8 of Detroit's last 12 games.

Detroit is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 vs Carolina.

The Panthers and Lions are set to kickoff this Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

