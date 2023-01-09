Carolina Panthers Opponents Set for 2023 Season

The Carolina Panthers closed the book on the 2022 season with a 10-7 win over the New Orleans Saints, giving them a 7-10 record on the year. With that win, Carolina will also finish second in the NFC South division, behind only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following today's results, Carolina will now add Dallas, Miami, and Seattle to its 2023 schedule.

Dates for next year's games won't be released until May when the NFL does its league-wide schedule release. For now, we at least know who the Panthers will play.

HOME

Atlanta Falcons

Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AWAY

Atlanta Falcons

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

