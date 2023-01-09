Carolina Panthers Opponents Set for 2023 Season
The Carolina Panthers closed the book on the 2022 season with a 10-7 win over the New Orleans Saints, giving them a 7-10 record on the year. With that win, Carolina will also finish second in the NFC South division, behind only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Following today's results, Carolina will now add Dallas, Miami, and Seattle to its 2023 schedule.
Dates for next year's games won't be released until May when the NFL does its league-wide schedule release. For now, we at least know who the Panthers will play.
HOME
Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Cowboys
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Minnesota Vikings
New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AWAY
Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars
Miami Dolphins
New Orleans Saints
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
