Carolina Panthers Pre-Draft Depth Chart: Offense

The 2021 NFL Draft begins next Thursday and with that, we look at where things currently stand on the offensive side of the ball for the Carolina Panthers and which areas may need to be addressed during the draft.

***Note: This depth chart is unofficial and is a projection***

Quarterback

Starter - Sam Darnold

Backup - Teddy Bridgewater

3rd string - P.J. Walker

4th string - Will Grier

Analysis: The Panthers didn't trade three draft picks for Sam Darnold just to sit him. The writing is on the wall here for Teddy Bridgewater who will likely be moved before the start of the regular season. If not, he will serve as a mentor to Darnold who will be the team's QB1.

Running Back

Starter - Christian McCaffrey

Backup - Rodney Smith

3rd string - Reggie Bonnafon

4th string - Trenton Cannon

Analysis: Despite having one of if not the best running backs in all of football, the Panthers are short on depth at the position. Rodney Smith showed flashes at the end of last season but I'm not sure Carolina feels comfortable going into the season with the current makeup of the backfield. Look for the Panthers to spend one of their draft picks on a back next week to add some competition behind CMC.

Wide Receiver

Starters - D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, David Moore

Backups - Brandon Zylstra, Keith Kirkwood, Omar Bayless, Micah Simon

Analysis: Losing Curtis Samuel was a big loss for Carolina but it was a move that most saw coming, even the Panthers. The signing of David Moore does give Sam Darnold a third experienced option but this receiving corps is not as strong as it was a year ago. Whether it be free agency, trade, or the draft, look for another player or two to be added.

Tight End

Starter - Dan Arnold

Backup - Ian Thomas

3rd string - Colin Thompson

Analysis: The Panthers received virtually no production from the tight ends in the passing game in 2020 which was why they went out and addressed the position in free agency by signing Dan Arnold. That being said, it's still not where they want it to be, and adding a guy like Kyle Pitts (Florida), Pat Freiermuth (Penn State), or Brevin Jordan (Miami) could be in play for them next week in the draft.

Left Tackle

Starter - Cameron Erving

Backup - Trent Scott OR Greg Little

Left Guard

Starter - Pat Elflein

Backup - Dennis Daley

Center

Starter - Matt Paradis

Backup - Pat Elflein

3rd string - Sam Tecklenburg

Right Guard

Starter - John Miller

Backup - Dennis Daley

3rd string - Pat Elflein

Right Tackle

Starter - Taylor Moton

Backup - Trent Scott

Analysis of offensive line:

Carolina was unable to get a long-term deal done with Taylor Moton but did tag him and will hopefully be able to get a multi-year extension completed sometime in the next few months. Aside from Moton, Carolina's offensive line had a ton of issues. Signing left tackle Cameron Erving and guard Pat Elflein should help some but they will need to continue reshaping the offensive line in the draft. Penei Sewell (Oregon), Rashawn Slater (Northwestern), Liam Eichenberg (Notre Dame), Dillon Radunz (North Dakota State), and Alex Leatherwood (Alabama) are just a few names to keep an eye on in the early rounds.

