Is Teddy Bridgewater's PFF Rank Too Low?

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers will have a new quarterback leading the offense in 2020 and although Teddy Bridgewater isn't expected to be the next Cam Newton, expectations for this offense are pretty high. There are a ton of weapons surrounding Bridgewater both at receiver and running back and with the brilliant offensive mind of Joe Brady, the Panthers should have a fairly lethal offense this fall. Well, maybe not right out of the gate, but at some point.

Recently, Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson ranked all 32 quarterbacks in the NFL and the list is debatable to say the least. Teddy Bridgewater checks in at No. 24, just ahead of Drew Lock (32; DEN), Dwayne Haskins Jr. (31; WAS), Sam Darnold (30; NYJ), Nick Foles (29; CHI), Tyrod Taylor (28; LAC), Josh Allen (27; BUF), Daniel Jones (26; NYG) and Gardner Minshew II (25; JAX).

Although Bridgewater doesn't have the best arm talent in the league and doesn't boast monstrous numbers from week to week, I think 24 is a little low on the totem pole. For instance, here are the five quarterbacks ranked ahead of Bridgewater:

23. Ryan Fitzpatrick - MIA

22. Joe Burrow - CIN

21. Ryan Tannehill - TEN

20. Cam Newton - NE

19. Kyler Murray - ARI

Don't get me wrong, I think everybody can agree that watching "Fitzmagic" do his thing is fun, but he nor Ryan Tannehill are more talented than Bridgewater. What's even more disrespectful is having Joe Burrow, who hasn't played a down in the NFL, ranked two spots ahead of Bridgewater. I think Burrow will be one of the best quarterbacks in the league a few years from now, but I never understand ranking a rookie who has yet to play so high in QB rankings such as this one. Newton and Murray, in my opinion, are a little low themselves so I don't think Bridgewater should be higher than 21. Although it doesn't seem like much of a difference, he should be ranked somewhere between 19-21. 

If Bridgewater and the Panthers' offense have a terrific season and go strike for strike with the other explosive offenses in the NFC South, you could make an argument for him to be on the cusp of being a top 15 quarterback in the league. Obviously for that to happen a lot has to take place, but operating in a Joe Brady offense should certainly help his chances.

