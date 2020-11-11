Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup vs Tampa Bay
Schuyler Callihan
The Carolina Panthers (3-6) are getting set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) in week 10 of the 2020 NFL season and both teams are looking to get back on track after crushing losses a week ago. Tuesday afternoon, the Panthers updated their depth chart for this week's game.
OFFENSE
QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier OR P.J. Walker
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon
FB: Alex Armah
WR: DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Pharoh Cooper
WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra
TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little
LG: Chris Reed, Dennis Daley, Michael Schofield
C: Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen
RG: John Miller, Dennis Daley, Michael Schofield
RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott
DEFENSE
DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, Austin Larkin
DT: Zach Kerr, Woodrow Hamilton
DT: Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy
DE: Stephen Weatherly, Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada
WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford
MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Adarius Taylor
SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.
CB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder
CB: Rasul Douglas, Troy Pride Jr., Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
SS: Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson, Sean Chandler
FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK: Joey Slye
P: Joseph Charlton
KO: Joey Slye
H: Joseph Charlton
PR: Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore
KR: Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon
LS: J.J. Jansen
