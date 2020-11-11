Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup vs Tampa Bay

The Carolina Panthers (3-6) are getting set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) in week 10 of the 2020 NFL season and both teams are looking to get back on track after crushing losses a week ago. Tuesday afternoon, the Panthers updated their depth chart for this week's game.

OFFENSE

QB: Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier OR P.J. Walker

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon

FB: Alex Armah

WR: DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel, Pharoh Cooper

WR: Robby Anderson, Brandon Zylstra

TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

LT: Russell Okung, Greg Little

LG: Chris Reed, Dennis Daley, Michael Schofield

C: Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen

RG: John Miller, Dennis Daley, Michael Schofield

RT: Taylor Moton, Trent Scott

DEFENSE

DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes, Austin Larkin

DT: Zach Kerr, Woodrow Hamilton

DT: Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy

DE: Stephen Weatherly, Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada

WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford

MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Adarius Taylor

SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.

CB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder

CB: Rasul Douglas, Troy Pride Jr., Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

SS: Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson, Sean Chandler

FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK: Joey Slye

P: Joseph Charlton

KO: Joey Slye

H: Joseph Charlton

PR: Pharoh Cooper, DJ Moore

KR: Pharoh Cooper, Trenton Cannon

LS: J.J. Jansen

