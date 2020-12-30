Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart for Week 17

The Panthers have updated their depth chart ahead of the final game of the season.

It's the final week of the 2020 regular season, meaning the Panthers will be in action for the final time until next year since they will be absent from this year's playoffs. The Panthers will end the season at home against the New Orleans Saints who just hung up 52 points on the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas day.

Carolina released their final depth chart of the regular season Tuesday night.

OFFENSE

QB: Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Will Grier

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon, Rodney Smith

WR: Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel, Pharoh Cooper

WR: DJ Moore, Brandon Zylstra

TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson

FB: Alex Armah

LT: Russell Okung, Michael Schofield III

LG: Chris Reed, Michael Schofield III

C: Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen

RG: John Miller, Michael Schofield III

RT: Taylor Moton, Matt Kaskey

DEFENSE

DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Austin Larkin

DT: Zach Kerr, Bravvion Roy

DT: Derrick Brown, Woodrow Hamilton

DE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada

WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford, Adarius Taylor

MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Jermaine Carter Jr.

SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.

CB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III

CB: Rasul Douglas, Troy Pride Jr., Natrell Jamerson

SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson

FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Joey Slye

P: Joseph Charlton

KO: Joey Slye

H: Joseph Charlton

PR: Pharoh Cooper

KR: Trenton Cannon, Pharoh Cooper

LS: JJ Jansen

