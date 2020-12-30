Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart for Week 17
It's the final week of the 2020 regular season, meaning the Panthers will be in action for the final time until next year since they will be absent from this year's playoffs. The Panthers will end the season at home against the New Orleans Saints who just hung up 52 points on the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas day.
Carolina released their final depth chart of the regular season Tuesday night.
OFFENSE
QB: Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Will Grier
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon, Rodney Smith
WR: Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel, Pharoh Cooper
WR: DJ Moore, Brandon Zylstra
TE: Chris Manhertz, Ian Thomas, Colin Thompson
FB: Alex Armah
LT: Russell Okung, Michael Schofield III
LG: Chris Reed, Michael Schofield III
C: Matt Paradis, Tyler Larsen
RG: John Miller, Michael Schofield III
RT: Taylor Moton, Matt Kaskey
DEFENSE
DE: Brian Burns, Marquis Haynes Sr., Austin Larkin
DT: Zach Kerr, Bravvion Roy
DT: Derrick Brown, Woodrow Hamilton
DE: Yetur Gross-Matos, Efe Obada
WILL: Shaq Thompson, Julian Stanford, Adarius Taylor
MIKE: Tahir Whitehead, Jermaine Carter Jr.
SAM: Jeremy Chinn, Jermaine Carter Jr.
CB: Donte Jackson, Corn Elder, Stanley Thomas-Oliver III
CB: Rasul Douglas, Troy Pride Jr., Natrell Jamerson
SS: Juston Burris, Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson
FS: Tre Boston, Jeremy Chinn, Myles Hartsfield
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Joey Slye
P: Joseph Charlton
KO: Joey Slye
H: Joseph Charlton
PR: Pharoh Cooper
KR: Trenton Cannon, Pharoh Cooper
LS: JJ Jansen
